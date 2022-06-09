Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 66,733 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,733 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.67% of The Ensign Group worth $30,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on ENSG. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $393,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $10,929,554.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,860.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,222 shares of company stock worth $11,356,970. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

