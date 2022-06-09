Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,318 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.31% of Casey’s General Stores worth $22,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY stock opened at $197.93 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $216.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

