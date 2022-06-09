Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 13,864 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,864 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.07% of Methode Electronics worth $19,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 82,575 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,333,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,579,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 55,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.08. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 18.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Methode Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.