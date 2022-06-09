Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 34,008 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,251,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,008 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $29,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LASR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after purchasing an additional 532,160 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth $11,512,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,033,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after acquiring an additional 285,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 48.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 546,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 177,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lowered nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of LASR opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $621.78 million, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 2.37. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

