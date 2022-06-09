Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Lifted to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $300.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $424.26.

Shares of LULU opened at $307.77 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.17. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

