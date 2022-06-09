Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.35-$9.50 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $307.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.17. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $424.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,727,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 676.0% in the 1st quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 24,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,744.1% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,627,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.