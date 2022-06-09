Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 37,107 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,107 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $31,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 231,216 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $59.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average of $70.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

