Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 116.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 126,284 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of Eastman Chemical worth $28,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $20,132,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 105.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 44,008 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $109.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.99 and a 200 day moving average of $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

