Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,917 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 55,269 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $48,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM opened at $138.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.77 and a 200 day moving average of $160.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $155.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.