Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,302 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $52,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 97.5% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after buying an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $297,284,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

AMAT stock opened at $112.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.33 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

