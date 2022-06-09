Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 122.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,878 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $40,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Prologis by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.46.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $124.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.37 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

