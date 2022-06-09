Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $35,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,482 shares of company stock worth $15,767,334. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,122.35.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,092.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,051.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,988.98. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,371.14 and a 52 week high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

