Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 1,614,525 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,160,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614,525 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $51,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after buying an additional 8,621,093 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,002,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,891,000 after buying an additional 2,954,467 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 112.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after buying an additional 4,706,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,299,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after buying an additional 893,936 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

Shares of AUY opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

