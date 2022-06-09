Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 341,854 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,991,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,854 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Stellantis worth $37,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Stellantis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,721,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,211 shares during the period. Bank of Italy lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 30,072,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,331,000 after buying an additional 1,369,335 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,296,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,837,000 after buying an additional 1,241,677 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Stellantis by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,592,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,924,000 after purchasing an additional 651,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Stellantis by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,252,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 959,411 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STLA. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.73) to €28.00 ($30.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.03) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $14.93 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 7.44%.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

