Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 134.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 164,717 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Agilent Technologies worth $45,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of A. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,847,000. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 19,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A opened at $126.84 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.64 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.