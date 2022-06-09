Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,410,722 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 168,937 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $29,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.