MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.39

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.39 and traded as low as C$18.31. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$18.57, with a volume of 121,905 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAG shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.03.

The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 109.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.93.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.12. On average, analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.5324375 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total value of C$315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$450,022.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $686,395.

About MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

