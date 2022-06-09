Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$86.00.

A number of analysts have commented on MG shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$72.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of TSE:MG traded down C$1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$82.21. 279,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,128. The company has a market cap of C$24.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. Magna International has a one year low of C$70.16 and a one year high of C$120.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$78.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$90.29.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 9.4900004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

