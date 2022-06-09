Magnis Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 80,663 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 43,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35.
About Magnis Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:URNXF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magnis Energy Technologies (URNXF)
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.