Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ (MRNS) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 335.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MRNS. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.05. 6,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 145.46% and a negative net margin of 328.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 424,467 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,322,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after buying an additional 259,963 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

