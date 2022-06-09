Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 331,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,550,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

MQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of -19.55.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after buying an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,077,000 after buying an additional 14,855,275 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth about $137,389,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth about $167,049,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after buying an additional 7,280,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

