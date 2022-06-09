Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 2,836,141 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 1,801.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,993,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836,141 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CommScope were worth $33,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CommScope by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CommScope by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COMM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

In other CommScope news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 17,887 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $145,063.57. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 209,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,217.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Farid Firouzbakht purchased 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,273.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 87,814 shares of company stock worth $714,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CommScope stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.67. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

