Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 663,460 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 839.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663,460 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.48% of AZEK worth $34,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AZEK by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 619,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,641,000 after buying an additional 307,008 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AZEK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,433,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,975,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.