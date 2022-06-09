Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 114,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,358,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,969,643,000 after purchasing an additional 88,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,226,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,740,000 after purchasing an additional 130,530 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,101,000 after purchasing an additional 163,952 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.71.

PH opened at $283.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.31. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $253.33 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

