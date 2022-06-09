Marshall Wace LLP Buys 221,428 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 146.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 221,428 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $38,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,996,000 after buying an additional 2,014,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,968,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,932,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,564,000 after buying an additional 1,793,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,033,399,000 after buying an additional 1,591,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $96.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $94.57 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.85. The firm has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.52.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

