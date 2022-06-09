Marshall Wace LLP Has $30.11 Million Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 855.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 453,721 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.84% of Kirby worth $30,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Kirby by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kirby by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

KEX stock opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average is $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $75.08.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.68 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $40,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

About Kirby (Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.