Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 1,561.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,557 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.33% of Hyatt Hotels worth $34,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6,188.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,680,000 after acquiring an additional 715,035 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,376,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 657.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 485,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after acquiring an additional 421,367 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,274,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 221.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after acquiring an additional 399,338 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on H. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Shares of H opened at $93.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $108.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average is $90.90.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.57) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total transaction of $124,775.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,634.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,339 shares of company stock worth $629,122. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

