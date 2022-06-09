Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $33.60 Million Investment in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 194,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,599,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.84% of Asbury Automotive Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.60.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $230.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

