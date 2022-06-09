Marshall Wace LLP Raises Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,378 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $30,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,053,000 after purchasing an additional 917,993 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $66,202,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 630,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 205,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $128.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

