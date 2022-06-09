Marshall Wace LLP Sells 276,682 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 276,682 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.30% of Bruker worth $38,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Bruker by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bruker by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,143,000 after acquiring an additional 854,907 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Bruker by 3,046.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after acquiring an additional 676,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,917,000 after acquiring an additional 556,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,291,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,359,000 after acquiring an additional 467,064 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $64.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $92.35.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.50 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

BRKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

