Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 366,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,931,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Otis Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average of $79.14.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Barclays upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

