MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0% against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.10 million and $19,132.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,273.14 or 1.00069588 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00029505 BTC.
- Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00191924 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00080115 BTC.
- Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00112905 BTC.
- Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00185814 BTC.
- Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003263 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004353 BTC.
- Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003271 BTC.
MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “
Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars.
