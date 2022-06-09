MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0% against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.10 million and $19,132.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,273.14 or 1.00069588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00191924 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00080115 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00112905 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00185814 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000201 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003271 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.