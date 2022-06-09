McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Stock Price Up 0.7%

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 281 ($3.52). Approximately 94,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 235,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279 ($3.50).
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 285.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 254.44. The company has a market capitalization of £253.15 million and a P/E ratio of 18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24.
McKay Securities Company Profile (LON:MCKS)
Featured Stories
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for McKay Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKay Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.