McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Stock Price Up 0.7%

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 281 ($3.52). Approximately 94,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 235,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279 ($3.50).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 285.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 254.44. The company has a market capitalization of £253.15 million and a P/E ratio of 18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24.

McKay Securities Company Profile (LON:MCKS)

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

