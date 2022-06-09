MD Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at $59,322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 1,175.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AMERCO by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $492.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $608.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $480.78 and a 12-month high of $769.90.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

