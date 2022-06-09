MD Financial Management Inc. Grows Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,718,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,138,263,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,804,000 after buying an additional 77,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after buying an additional 536,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,328,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $681,646,000 after acquiring an additional 110,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EFX opened at $196.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.76 and a 1-year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

