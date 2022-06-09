MD Financial Management Inc. Takes $88,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,981,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after buying an additional 288,902 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,690,000 after buying an additional 257,163 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,374,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,249,000.

IWP opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $77.94 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

