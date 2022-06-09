MD Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 41,215 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,121,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $35.14 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $44.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.