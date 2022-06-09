MD Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

MD Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

NYSE PNW opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

