MDA (OTC:MDALF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

MDA Ltd. (OTC:MDALF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.34 and last traded at C$7.21. Approximately 3,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.94.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on MDA from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on MDA from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get MDA alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.31.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.