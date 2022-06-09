Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.66

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and traded as high as $12.77. Mechanical Technology shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 87,500 shares traded.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mechanical Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY – Get Rating) by 2,933.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Mechanical Technology worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soluna Holdings, Inc through its subsidiaries engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage.

