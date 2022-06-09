Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$345.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.62 million.

VIVO traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 356,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,733. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIVO. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Meridian Bioscience from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,740,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

