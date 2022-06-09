Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Trimmed by Route One Investment Company L.P.

Route One Investment Company L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 723,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 5.4% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Route One Investment Company L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $243,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,450,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 163,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $54,944,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.12. 384,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,925,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.74. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.37.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $62,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,112 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,967 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

