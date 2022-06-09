Metahero (HERO) Achieves Market Cap of $63.83 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Metahero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $63.83 million and $2.58 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metahero Coin Profile

HERO is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

Metahero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

