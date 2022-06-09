Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX) Trading 6.3% Higher

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.69. 210,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 626,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meten Holding Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Meten Holding Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

