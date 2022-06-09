Michael (Mike) Hirst Buys 20,000 Shares of AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) Stock

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Hirst acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.11 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,100.00 ($15,899.28).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 659.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
About AMP (Get Rating)
Read More
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for AMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.