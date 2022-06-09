Microbix Biosystems’ (MBX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of MBX opened at C$0.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62. The company has a market cap of C$72.57 million and a PE ratio of 18.93. Microbix Biosystems has a one year low of C$0.43 and a one year high of C$0.87.
Microbix Biosystems Company Profile (Get Rating)
