Microbix Biosystems’ (MBX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of MBX opened at C$0.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62. The company has a market cap of C$72.57 million and a PE ratio of 18.93. Microbix Biosystems has a one year low of C$0.43 and a one year high of C$0.87.

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

