Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s 4th Largest Position

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,906 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.5% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McDonough Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $7,858,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $4,625,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.24. The stock had a trading volume of 664,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,134,516. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $246.44 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

