Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up to $3.30

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.47. Microvast shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 92,133 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on MVST. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Microvast alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microvast news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 136,398 shares of Microvast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $681,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVST. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microvast by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.