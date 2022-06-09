Mike Rose Acquires 5,000 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$78.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$394,259.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,774,973 shares in the company, valued at C$691,923,293.50.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$66.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$332,414.50.

On Monday, May 9th, Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$698,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$48.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,154.00.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$78.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52-week low of C$29.25 and a 52-week high of C$80.66. The company has a market cap of C$26.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.51.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 9.3699992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TOU shares. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$87.25 to C$90.50 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.46.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

