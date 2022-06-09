Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,053 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.81% of WEX worth $50,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of WEX by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $6,397,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of WEX by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 30,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $70,195,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $593,780. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WEX opened at $177.28 on Thursday. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $208.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.36.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

